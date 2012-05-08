FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen lower as Greek political turmoil weighs on markets
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2012 / 11:33 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen lower as Greek political turmoil weighs on markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to fall
on Wednesday after unsettling political developments in Greece
stoked fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its
existing bailout and exit the euro zone.	
    "Political uncertainty in Europe and recently dashed hopes
of further easing by the U.S. central bank has stifled offshore
liquidity inflow. Blue chips will take a hit, but investors
aren't likely to buy into small-caps either after a broadly
lacklustre earnings season," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.	
    Greece sank deeper into crisis on Tuesday when the Leftist
candidate for prime minister set conditions for a new
anti-austerity coalition which the biggest party said would
destroy the country. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.54 percent to close at 1,967.01 points on Tuesday.	
    	
-----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:    37
GMT------------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG     NET CHG    	
S&P 500                1,363.72   -0.43%     -5.860    	
USD/JPY                79.87      -0.03%     -0.020    	
10-YR US TSY YLD  1.842       --         0.000    	
SPOT GOLD              $1,605.24   0.02%      0.360    	
US CRUDE               $97.30      0.30%      0.290    	
DOW JONES              12932.09   -0.59%     -76.44    	
ASIA ADRS             121.57     -1.44%     -1.78    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims loss 	
>Greek political fears push prices up               	
>Euro slips for 7th day vs dlr; politics weigh      	
>Oil slips as Europe, Greece fan demand worries     	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH--	
    	
**KT CORP **	
    	
KT Corp has cut its offer for a 20 percent
post-issue stake in South African telecoms group Telkom 
by nearly a third, bringing the total sale value down to about
3.3 billion rand ($421.57 million). 	
    	
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES **	
    	
Samsung Heavy Industries denied reports of a rumored
stake sale in the firm by major shareholders, which include
Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life Insurance
, in a filing to the stock exchange.	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.