Seoul shares fall on Greek turmoil; shipyards weigh
May 9, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares fall on Greek turmoil; shipyards weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell at the market open on Wednesday after unsettling political developments in Greece raised fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing bailout plan and exit the euro zone.

Shipbuilders led early falls, with Hyundai Heavy Industries dropping 2.4 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering retreated 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.44 percent at 1,958.26 as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

