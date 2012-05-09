FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares set to weaken further on Europe jitters
May 9, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares set to weaken further on Europe jitters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to continue
their slide on Thursday on reverberating worries over the
political stalemate in Greece, seen posing a threat to the
country's much-needed bailout and signaling a possible exit from
the euro zone.	
    "The decline in global equities and rising yields in Italian
and Spanish bonds has spooked investors, with austerity measures
under threat but no signs of growth anywhere as an alternative
source of comfort," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo
Securities.	
    Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last-
ditch attempt to form a coalition government on Thursday, but
his chances are seen to be marginal as the country faces a
possible re-election. 	
    Investors stepped up their retreat from riskier euro zone
bonds on Wednesday. Selling drove Spanish yields above 6 percent
on worries over how its banks would meet government demands for
a hefty recapitalization, with Italian yields following suit to
jump to 5.81 percent. 	
    Spain will demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros
($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector,
financial sources said. Huge bank losses have raised fears that
the country may need an international bailout. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.85 percent to close at 1,950.29 points on Wednesday.	
    	
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:01 GMT------------------	
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                  1,354.58   -0.67%    -9.140    	
USD/JPY                  79.63      -0.03%    -0.020    	
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.826      --        0.000    	
SPOT GOLD                $1,589.90  -0.03%    -0.550    	
US CRUDE                 $96.45     -0.37%    -0.360    	
DOW JONES                12835.06   -0.75%    -97.03    	
ASIA ADRS               121.23     -0.28%    -0.34    	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound   	
>Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate        	
>Euro at 3-1/2-month low as debt crisis fears rise  	
>Brent rises on Greece bailout payment, technicals  	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS **	
    	
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will unveil its new 55-inch OLED TV,
which the company says is ready for mass production, in Seoul on
Thursday, ahead of its rival LG Electronics Inc, according to
local media.  	
    	
**WOONGJIN COWAY, GS RETAIL **	
    	
Lotte Group and GS Retail Co Ltd have submitted preliminary bids
for an about $750 million stake in water purifier company
Woongjin Coway Co Ltd, sources with the knowledge of the matter
said after the market close on Wednesday. 	
    	
**HANJIN SHIPPING HOLDINGS **	
	
A group representing the transpacific container shipping
industry, including Hanjin Shipping Holdings, is recommending a
surcharge on containers for the peak summer season, signaling it
expects a robust recovery in business from a weak 2011 as the
U.S. economy gathers strength. 	
    	
**STX PAN OCEAN **	
    	
According to local media reports citing industry sources, STX
Pan Ocean Co Ltd will begin construction in end-May of a grain
terminal in western Brazil. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
