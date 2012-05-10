Seoul shares pull back from 3-1/2 mth low at key chart level

* KOSPI pulls back from 3-month low on China, technicals * S.Korea c.bank holds base rate steady, reaction muted * Samsung Electronics poised for sixth losing session By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were lower Thursday, but pulled back from an early drop to a 3-1/2 month intraday low soon after the market opened, underpinned by technical support and ahead of Chinese trade data expected to indicate stabilising imports. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.25 percent at 1,945.33 as of 0326 GMT. The main index fell as much as 0.67 percent earlier in the session as foreign investors continued to sell amid concern over the health of Spanish banks and a political divide in Greece, breaking below the closely watched 120-day moving average of 1,945.50 points. "Strong floor resistance was building up near the 1,950 level and bargain bids were placed on a hair trigger, pouring out as soon as the threshold was breached," said Song Chang-sik, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. Highly anticipated April trade data from China is expected to show exports stabilising as imports tick higher, reinforcing the view that the world's second-biggest economy has bottomed out and helping China shares outpace regional peers on Thursday. "Data from China isn't going to blow anybody away, but it will likely remain consistent with a soft-landing scenario while preserving Beijing's pro-growth policies," said Jeon Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Market reactions were muted after South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady as expected for an 11th consecutive month on Thursday, keeping its focus on curbing inflation rather than growth-oriented policies despite some signs of a slowdown. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was 0.2 percent lower, on course to post a sixth consecutive declining session after riding post-earnings momentum to soar to an all-time record high. LG Electronics Inc rose 2.5 percent, poised for a three-day winning streak on short-covering by foreign investors. STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd rose 3 percent after media reports cited industry sources as saying the company would begin construction of a grain terminal in western Brazil in late May. (Editing by Chris Lewis)