SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a three-and-a-half month closing low on Thursday, pressured by weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data and worries over the eurozone. Some of the losses were stymied by technical support.

Telecom shares underperformed, led by LG UPlus down 4.6 percent and KT Corp 1.6 percent lower.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.27 percent to close at 1,944.93 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)