Seoul shares end at 3-1/2 mth low, technical support trims loss
#Financials
May 10, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares end at 3-1/2 mth low, technical support trims loss

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bargain-bids flow in after breach of key support level
    * Weaker-than-expected China trade data adds pressure
    * Telecoms underperform on dwindling margins, 4G network
costs
    * Samsung Electronics posts sixth consecutive decline

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares weakened to a 3-1/2
month closing low on Thursday but ended off of the session's
low, underpinned by technical support at a key chart level that
helped to offset unexpectedly weak trade data from China. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished down 0.27 percent at 1,944.93 points.  	
    The main index fell as much as 0.67 percent early in the
session as foreign investors extended selling amid concern over
the health of Spanish banks and a political divide in Greece,
breaking below the closely watched 120-day moving average at
1,945.50 points.  	
    "Bargain bids were placed on a hair trigger as the index
fell to the support line seen near 1,950 points, kicking in
after the threshold was breached," said Song Chang-sik, an
analyst at Hanyang Securities.	
    A flurry of buying briefly lifted the index into positive
territory near mid-session but the spurt of momentum was
short-lived, with the market coming under added pressure from
unexpectedly weak Chinese trade data that cast doubt over the
strength of recovery in the world's second-largest
economy. 	
    Investors will be watching for more economic data from China
of Friday indication inflation, producer prices, industrial
output, fixed asset investment and retail sales.	
    Analysts said there was further room for downward
correction, despite the technical support seen on Thursday, as
the latest developments that have shrouded Europe under a veil
of uncertainty start to manifest themselves.	
    "Although we're not likely to see an all-out-exodus from
risk or extreme circumstances such as Greece exiting the euro
zone at least in the near-term, uncertainty will constantly
weigh on the market in the background for the time being," said
Shinhan Investment & Securities analyst Han Bum-ho.	
    Telecommunications counters underperformed, with analysts
citing shrinking margins and heavy start-up and marketing costs
for 4G LTE networks. LG UPlus Corp tumbled 4.6
percent, while KT Corp shed 1.6 percent.	
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd eased 0.3 percent on
a sixth straight session of profit-taking after riding
post-earnings momentum to an all-time high.  	
    Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd bucked the
broader trend with a 1.3 percent gain, snapping a four-day skid
after local media reports said it had won a 740 billion won
($648.9 million) drillship order.	
    STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd rose 2.3 percent after
media reports cited industry sources as saying the company would
begin construction of a grain terminal in western Brazil in late
May. 	
    Reactions were muted after the central bank met expectations
by holding interest rates steady for an 11th consecutive month
on Thursday, keeping its focus on curbing inflation rather than
growth-oriented policies despite some signs of a
slowdown.  	
    Trading was choppy, with 418.4 million shares changing hands
on the main bourse, the lowest volume in three weeks. Losers
outnumbered decliners 431 to 381.	
    The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 0.35
percent, while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ rose
0.55 percent.	
	
          Move on day                -0.27 percent             	
          12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011             	
          12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011             	
          Change on yr               +6.52 percent             	
          All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011             	
          All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981  
($1 = 1140.4000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

