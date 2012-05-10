Seoul shares seen drifting higher on chart support

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen edging up on Friday, poised for a modest rebound from a three-and-a-half month floor on bargain bids near a key chart support level, with relatively encouraging U.S. jobs set to soothe investor jitters. "Shares have fallen right near the 120-day moving average which represents the bottom line for now, but with the background uncertainty surrounding Europe set to persist, I think we need to see lower inflation numbers in China for a stronger rebound," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. The number of Americans submitting new applications for jobless benefits edged down last week, easing concerns the labor market was deteriorating after surprisingly weak employment growth in April. China is set to release April inflation data later on Friday that is forecast to show price growth moderating to about 3.3 percent year on year. Shares may come under pressure as U.S. stock index futures slid in after-hours trading after JPMorgan Chase & Co disclosed it had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" in April after a hedging strategy failed. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.27 percent to close at 1,944.93 points on Thursday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,357.99 0.25% 3.410 USD/JPY 79.91 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.874 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,594.29 0.04% 0.560 US CRUDE $96.46 -0.64% -0.620 DOW JONES 12855.04 0.16% 19.98 ASIA ADRS 121.48 0.21% 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Surprising JPMorgan loss hits stock market late >US Treasury prices dip on jobs data >Euro snaps 8-session drop, up from 3-1/2-month low >Oil ends mixed on China, OPEC, U.S. jobs data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DOOSAN INFRACORE CO LTD ** Machinery maker Doosan Infracore said in a stock exchange filing late on Thursday that it had made no decision on new capital investment, in response to reports that it was planning 500 billion won ($437.7 million) in new spending. **WOONGJIN ENERGY CO LTD ** Woongjin Energy announced its first quarter earnings on after the market close on Thursday, reporting a 39.8 percent decline in revenue compared to a year earlier and a swing to a loss. ($1 = 1142.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)