SEOUL, May 11 - Seoul shares opened down on Friday, extending losses from the previous session and poised for a three-day skid as they broke below the closely-watched 120-day moving average.

Financials underperformed, with Shinhan Financial Group falling 1.3 percent while Hana Financial dipped 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.74 percent at 1,930.56 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)