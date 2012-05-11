Seoul shares down 1 pct, poised for three-day slide

* KOSPI breaks below key chart level on JPMorgan shock

* Samsung Elec on track for 7-day skid

* Celltrion shares surge 15 pct on bonus share issuance

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Friday morning, poised for a third straight day of losses and breaking below the closely-watched 120-day moving average as JPMorgan’s huge trading losses from a flawed hedging strategy stoked further risk aversion.

“The JPMorgan news is likely to have little bearing on the market beyond the immediate shock effect, but investors are selling ahead of time in gloomy anticipation of Wall Street’s Friday session,” said Kim Byung-yun, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1 percent to 1,925.49 points at 0200 GMT, just off a three-and-a-half month intraday low hit earlier.

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred “significant mark-to-market losses” that it said could “easily get worse,” sending the stock down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

Technical support faltered at the main bourse’s closely watched 120-day moving average at 1,945.93 points.

“Technicals are broken. Trends don’t matter anymore when the market is ambushed by such unexpected news,” said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

Brokerages underperformed on dwindling risk appetite, with Mirae Asset Securities falling 3.1 percent.

Large-cap technology shares also weighed. Profit-taking continued to chip away at index giant Samsung Electronics , which lost 1.4 percent, poised for a seven-day losing streak after hitting an all-time record high.

Shares in Celltrion bucked the wider trend, spiking by the daily limit of 15 percent after it announced via a regulatory filing an issue of 57.8 million bonus shares to be handed out to shareholders on June 29.

Market reaction to China’s April inflation data, which moderated from the previous month but still came in slightly higher than forecast, was relatively muted.

“What the market really wants is for China to take bigger action such as cutting interest rates or bank reserve ratios. But investor expectations have diminished over Chinese policymakers’ rather passive stance recently,” said Kim of KB Investment & Securities. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)