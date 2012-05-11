FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares post worst week of 2012 after 3-day slide
May 11, 2012

Seoul shares post worst week of 2012 after 3-day slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares declined for a third straight session to wrap up their worst-performing week this year, with investors spooked by news that JPMorgan had suffered $2 billion in losses from a flawed hedging strategy.

Builders underperformed, as Hyundai Engineering & Construction slid 4 percent while Daewoo Engineering & Construction dropped 3.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 1.43 percent to close at 1,917.13 points, a fresh 3-1/2 month closing low and down 3.6 percent for the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

