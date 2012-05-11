FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares post 3-day skid to wrap up worst-week of 2012
May 11, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares post 3-day skid to wrap up worst-week of 2012

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI down 3.6 pct for the week, set fresh 3-1/2 mth low
    * JPMorgan, China data sap risk appetites as foreigners sell
    * Heavyweight blue-chips fall, Samsung Elec on seven-day
skid
    * Celltrion shares jump 15 pct on issuance of bonus shares

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares declined for a third
straight session to wrap up their worst-performing week this
year, with investors spooked by news that JPMorgan had
suffered $2 billion in losses from a flawed hedging strategy. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
slumped 1.43 percent to close at 1,917.13 points, a fresh 3-1/2 
month closing low and down 3.6 percent for the week.  	
    JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that
its chief investment office had incurred "significant
mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get
worse".  	
    Risk-sensitive brokerage stocks were battered by the news,
as Mirae Asset Securities fell 4.3 percent while
Korea Investment Holdings slid 3.9 percent. 	
    "The market interpreted the news as a serious risk-off
trigger. With the euro zone still languishing in uncertainty,
investors had their hopes pinned on Chinese data, which turned
out to be a heavy disappointment," said Park Suk-hyun, an
analyst at KTB Securities.	
    China's factory output rose by 9.3 percent in April compared
with March's 11.9 percent, sharply underperforming expectations
as cooling demand at home and abroad dragged on production
growth. 	
    The weak data erased prior hopes of a pick-up in the world's
second-largest economy after a first-quarter trough, weighing on
growth-related counters with builders underperforming. Hyundai
Engineering & Construction sagged 4 percent while
Daewoo Engineering & Construction dropped 3.4
percent.	
    Earlier, China said its annual consumer inflation moderated
to 3.4 percent in April from 3.6 percent in March, but above the
3.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.	
    "Investors were hoping that inflation would ease further to
provide more breathing space for Chinese policymakers in
implementing easing steps," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at
SK Securities.	
    "With the euro zone not expected to pull out of negative
growth until the end of the year and recovery momentum
sputtering in the U.S, the pre-condition for easing is still
there, but the market can't help but be disappointed for now,"
he added.	
    Large-cap, technology blue-chips slumped as foreign
investors further cut their exposure to risk assets, as Samsung
Electronics fell 1.8 percent, while SK Hynix
 tumbled 4.5 percent amidst talks of a merger between
rivals Micron Technology and Elpida
Memory. 	
    Offshore players disposed a net 170.7 billion won ($149.4
million) worth of shares on Friday, setting an eight-day selling
streak with foreign capital outflow totaling a net 1,842.6
billion won during the stretch.	
    POSCO was the lone winner among peer steelmakers
which suffered broad losses across the board, edging up 0.8
percent on media reports that it was planning to invest $1.5
billion to expand capacity at its steel reprocessing facility in
Maharashtra, India. 	
    Shares in Celltrion bucked the wider trend,
spiking by the daily limit of 15 percent after it announced via
a regulatory filing an issue of 57.8 million bonus shares to be
handed out to shareholders on June 29.  	
    The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 1.51
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged
0.12 percent lower.	
    	
          Move on day                -1.43 percent	
          12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011	
          12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011	
          Change on yr               +5.01 percent	
          All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011	
          All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981	
    	
    ($1 = 1142.4500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
