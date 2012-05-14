Seoul shares edge lower after rocky session

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Monday after dipping in and out of positive territory throughout the session, setting a four-day losing streak although late bargain-bids helped cut earlier losses.

Consumer staples underperformed. Food conglomerate Nong Shim fell 3.8 percent while Hite Jinro Holdings , South Korea’s largest brewer, declined 2.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 0.18 percent to close at 1,913.73 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)