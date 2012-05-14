Seoul shares inch down on Europe jitters, drop for 4th day

* KOSPI inches down on Europe, though debt woes largely priced in * Index pares some losses after briefly falling to near 1,900 * Offshore investors net sellers for 9th straight day * NCSoft plunges 12 pct on release of new game by rival firm By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dropped for the fourth straight day on Monday, inching down as the threat of a new election in Greece worsened the sense of crisis in the euro zone, although declines were paired slightly as investors looked for bargains. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.18 percent lower to close at 1,913.73 points, falling as far as a four-month intraday low at 1,900.43 points before staging a late rebound. "Institutional buying from state pension funds was seen near the next support line of 1,900 points and foreign sell-offs were relatively subdued compared to last week," said Lee Da-seul, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities, adding that while jitters over Europe remain, they have largely been priced into markets. Offshore investors were sellers for the ninth day in a row, dumping a net 165 billion Korean won's ($143.9 million) worth of shares on Monday for a total of 2,014 billion won in net outflows over the period, although selling was lighter than the last five daily sessions. The small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index declined 1.04 percent. Key large-cap technology stocks, highlight outperformers since the beginning of the year, gained modestly, with Samsung Electronics edging up 0.8 percent to snap a seven-day skid, and SK Hynix gaining 2.8 percent. "Techs are generally expected to post an even better second quarter than the first, immune to the signs of slowdown in the global economy. Looking at other sectors, there's nothing much else to buy into," said Park Sung-min, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. NCSoft, a South Korean online-game developer, plunged 12 percent, however, on the eve of the release of "Diablo III", a highly-anticipated game by U.S. rival Blizzard Entertainment. Shares in biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion extended gains to soar 7 percent, following Friday's 15 percent jump after it said it would issue 57.8 million bonus shares to stockholders. Although the main bourse faced early pressure from the latest signs of slowdown in China's economy, investors welcomed a move by the country to boost lending capacity as a key first step towards additional easing measures. "With the index's PER ratio dipping below 9:1, investors were looking to ride on any remotely positive signals, and lapped up the prospects of a loosening in China's tight-fisted policy stance further down the road," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities. "The crisis in Europe is still unfolding, however, so there may be room for more corrections, though investors should remember that the latest signs of weakness in the U.S. and Chinese economies are hiccups, not signs of a change in direction or another recession," he continued. Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the president for a final round of coalition talks on Monday, all but ensuring a new election that he is poised to win. Move on day -0.18 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +4.81 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1146.6000 Korean won) (Additional Reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Joseph Radford)