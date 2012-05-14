FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen lower, to test support at 1,900 points
May 14, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen lower, to test support at 1,900 points

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen off to a
weaker start on Tuesday, poised to extend a four-day slide as
investors flee risky assets over worries that Greece could leave
the euro zone, a key test for the psychologically-significant
1,900 level.	
    "Bargain bids may to underpin the market somewhat at the
1,900 level but may only provide limited relief with downside
pressure weighing heavily," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at
Hana Daetoo Securities.	
    Wall Street and European stocks fell sharply to post
multi-month lows on growing fears of a Greek exit from the euro
zone as its leftist, anti-austerity leader rejected a proposal
to form a technocratic government, all but ensuring a new
election he looks poised to win. 	
    Euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of Greece leaving
the euro zone as "propaganda and nonsense" on Monday, but said
the country had to respect the terms of the bailout programme
agreed with the EU and the International Monetary
Fund. 	
    Further weighing on sentiment were fresh signs pointing to a
deepening recession in Europe, after data on factory output in
the euro zone showed unexpected weakness in
March.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.18 percent to close at 1,913.72 points on Monday.	
 	
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT-------------------	
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG	
S&P 500                1,338.35      -1.11%      -15.040	
USD/JPY                   79.84      -0.01%       -0.010	
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.769         --         0.000	
SPOT GOLD             $1,557.05       0.03%        0.400	
US CRUDE                 $94.12      -0.70%       -0.660	
DOW JONES              12695.35      -0.98%      -125.25	
ASIA ADRS               118.51      -1.54%        -1.85	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>S&P 500 down for 4th day of five, Groupon up late  	
>Europe, China worries push yields lower            	
>Euro drops to near 4-month low on Greek deadlock   	
>Oil falls as Greece, China feed economic worry     	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
	
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **	
        	
A U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday that Apple Inc 
could press its bid for an immediate injunction to block the
sale of some tablet computers made by Samsung Electronics based
on allegations of infringement of one patent. 	
       	
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **	
    	
Hyundai Motor's Elantra sedan is the subject of a U.S. regulator
investigation into a complaint made by a driver who said a metal
bracket from a side-door air bag cut the driver's ear in
half. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

