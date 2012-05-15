FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares down; dip briefly below 1,900 points
May 15, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares down; dip briefly below 1,900 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell at the market open on Tuesday, momentarily drifting below the closely-watched 1,900 point support level and looking poised to set a five-day losing streak as unease grew over Greece’s possible exit from the euro zone.

Crude oil refiners led early losses, with GS Holdings falling 1.9 percent while S-Oil declined 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.52 percent at 1,903.71 points as of 0005 GMT, after opening down 0.84 percent at 1,897.74. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

