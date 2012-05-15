FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares post 5-day skid; shippers underperform
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares post 5-day skid; shippers underperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed down for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, drifting below the closely-watched 1,900 point threshold on heightened concerns about Greece’s possible exit from the euro zone, but pared losses in late trade on technical support.

Shipping lines underperformed, with STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd tumbling 6.5 percent while Hanjin Shipping Holdings Co Ltd fell 4.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.77 percent to close at 1,898.96 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.