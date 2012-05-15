Seoul shares post 5-day skid; shippers underperform

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed down for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, drifting below the closely-watched 1,900 point threshold on heightened concerns about Greece’s possible exit from the euro zone, but pared losses in late trade on technical support.

Shipping lines underperformed, with STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd tumbling 6.5 percent while Hanjin Shipping Holdings Co Ltd fell 4.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.77 percent to close at 1,898.96 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)