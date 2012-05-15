Seoul shares post 5th straight loss despite late recovery

* KOSPI falls 0.77 pct but pares losses; institutional buying helps * STX Pan Ocean falls on report of planned vessel selloff * Investors rotate into defensive plays; foodmakers gain By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed down for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, drifting below the closely-watched 1,900 point threshold on heightened concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, but pared losses in late trade on technical support. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.77 percent to wrap up trade at 1,898.96 points, recovering from a session low of 1,881.8 points but still finishing below the 1,900 level for the first time since mid-January. "Suspected intervention from institutional fund vehicles was spotted in late trade, cutting losses," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Institutional investors reversed an early selling binge with a flurry of late bids, squeezing out a net purchase of 17.9 billion won ($15.6 million) on the day. Foreign capital flight progressed however, with offshore investors pulling out of the market for a 10th consecutive session, dumping a net 168.5 billion won worth of shares on Tuesday and a net total of 2,179.3 billion won during the selling stretch. Crude oil refiners underperformed, facing pressure after oil prices tumbled to a three-and-a-half month low over concerns on Greece and a slowdown in China's economy. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude-oil refiner, fell 2.8 percent, while GS Holdings, parent of the country's second-biggest refiner, slid 3 percent. Shares in STX Pan Ocean tumbled 6.5 percent on media reports that its holding company, STX Corp, was planning to sell off unprofitable vessels in Pan Ocean's fleet to provide funds for its cash-strapped parent. Investors rotated into defensive plays, with tobacco maker KT&G gaining 1.2 percent while foodmaker Orion Corp rose 1.9 percent. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks closed down 0.7 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index fell 1.6 percent. Greece's president made a last-ditch proposal to ask politicians to form a technocratic government which the leftists rejected, all but ensuring a new election which looks likely to be won by anti-austerity opponents who are against the EU/IMF bailout, a move which could push Greece out of the euro zone. "The ongoing situation in Europe is a fluid one and the market likely to respond on a day-to-day basis until a path becomes clearer, but as of right now there is no clear bottom," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. France's newly sworn-in President Hollande is set to fly to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, talks seen as pivotal in outlining the euro zone's future policy direction. Move on day -0.18 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +4.81 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)