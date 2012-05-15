Seoul shares seen down for 6th-straight day on Greece woes

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, extending a five-day losing run to a new four-month low as Greece's decision to hold fresh elections added to speculation about its possible exit from the euro zone. "Although institutional buyers stepped in at the 1,900 level (on Tuesday) and more bargain bids could be seen today, it would only provide a small cushion to what is clearly an extended correction phase," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Greek political leaders meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government that will lead the country into its second election in just over a month, after failed attempts by parties to put together a coalition from a bitter divide over the EU-IMF bailout plan. Investors may find some solace after Germany posted stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter while underlying strength in demand and a rebound in manufacturing activity in New York State calmed concerns that the U.S. economy was stalling. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.77 percent to close at 1,898.96 points on Tuesday. ----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22: 47 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,330.66 -0.57% -7.690 USD/JPY 80.21 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.771 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,543.90 -0.01% -0.200 US CRUDE $93.35 -0.67% -0.630 DOW JONES 12632.00 -0.50% -63.35 ASIA ADRS 117.13 -1.16% -1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 in third straight drop, JC Penney off late >Prices flat as Greece offsets profit-taking >Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns >Brent rise boosts premium to slumping U.S. crude ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA GAS CORP ** Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), along with Royal Dutch Shell and other partners from China and Japan said on Tuesday they are planning a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas plant on Canada's West Coast. **SK NETWORKS ** South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has submitted initial bids to buy electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd and water purifier company Woongjin Coway Co Ltd. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)