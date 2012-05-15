FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen down for 6th-straight day on Greece woes
May 15, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen down for 6th-straight day on Greece woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday, extending a five-day losing run to a new
four-month low as Greece's decision to hold fresh elections
added to speculation about its possible exit from the euro zone.	
    "Although institutional buyers stepped in at the 1,900 level
(on Tuesday) and more bargain bids could be seen today, it would
only provide a small cushion to what is clearly an extended
correction phase," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin
Securities. 	
    Greek political leaders meet on Wednesday to form a
caretaker government that will lead the country into its second
election in just over a month, after failed attempts by parties
to put together a coalition from a bitter divide over the EU-IMF
bailout plan. 	
    Investors may find some solace after Germany posted
stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter while
underlying strength in demand and a rebound in manufacturing
activity in New York State calmed concerns that the U.S. economy
was stalling.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.77 percent to close at 1,898.96 points on Tuesday.	
    	
----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:    47 GMT
-----------------	
                INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    	
S&P 500               1,330.66  -0.57%     -7.690    	
USD/JPY               80.21      0.02%      0.020    	
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.771         --      0.000    	
SPOT GOLD             $1,543.90 -0.01%     -0.200    	
US CRUDE              $93.35    -0.67%     -0.630    	
DOW JONES             12632.00  -0.50%     -63.35    	
ASIA ADRS            117.13    -1.16%     -1.38    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
>S&P 500 in third straight drop, JC Penney off late 	
>Prices flat as Greece offsets profit-taking       	
>Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns 	
>Brent rise boosts premium to slumping U.S. crude  	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**KOREA GAS CORP **	
    	
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), along with Royal Dutch Shell
 and other partners from China and Japan said on Tuesday
they are planning a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas
plant on Canada's West Coast. 	
    	
**SK NETWORKS **	
	
South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd said on Tuesday
that it has submitted initial bids to buy electronics retailer
Hi-Mart Co Ltd and water purifier company Woongjin
Coway Co Ltd.	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

