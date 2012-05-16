Samsung hammered as Korean stocks fall to 4-month low

* Samsung, Hynix sink on Elpida chip order from Apple report * Samsung loses 11.9 trln Korean won in mkt cap in one day * Foreigners in longest selling streak in more than 2 yrs By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics lost more than $10 billion in market capitalisation on Tuesday as its shares tumbled 6.2 percent, the most since October 2008 on a newspaper report that Apple Inc had placed a huge chip order with Japanese rival Elpida. The fall in Samsung, which accounts for around 17 percent of the market capitalisation of the main index, helped pull the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 3.08 percent to close at 1,840.53 points, a fresh, four-month closing low and its sixth straight losing session. Fellow Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, plunged 8.9 percent. Taiwanese IT publication Digitimes, citing industry sources, said Apple had recently placed a huge memory chip order with Japan's Elpida Memory, securing about half of the total chips produced at its Hiroshima plant. Micron Technology won the exclusive right to acquire the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker earlier this week, which could provide a significant competitive boost against its South Korean rivals. "A merged Micron-Elpida entity could pose a significant threat to South Korean memory chipmakers, and Elpida's huge order from Apple was the spark that triggered these worries," said Lim Dol-yi, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities. Both companies are key memory chip suppliers for Apple's iPhone and iPad-line of smartphones and tablets. Casting a shadow over the broader market were worries stemming from Europe, after attempts by Greece to form a coalition government collapsed over the bitter divide regarding an unpopular EU-IMF bailout plan, setting the stage for a June re-election and raising the risk of Athens leaving the euro zone. "The jitters had a domino effect with weakness in Europe seen to adversely affect the Chinese economy by way of reduced exports, while the U.S, the remaining pillar of the global economy, showing no signs of another round of easing," said Park So-yeon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. Foreign investors cut their risk exposure in the market for an 11th straight session, the longest selling streak since March, 2009. A total of 500.1 billion won ($433.3 million) worth of net shares were dumped by offshore players on Wednesday, the heaviest single-day pullout in more than six months. "Whether it be spots or futures, foreigners are selling everything. Uncertainty over Greece prevented any bargain bids from flowing in to relieve the market," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Seoul shares had climbed as high 12 percent for the year at its peak in March, but has seen its gains erode since entering the second quarter on an unexpected slowdown in the economies of the United States and China, while buffeted by a renewed flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 3.33 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index declined 3.22 percent. Move on day -3.08 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +0.81 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981  ($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)