Seoul shares edge up, Samsung Elec down 0.7 pct

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday finding support on bargain bids after the worst percentage decline of the year in the previous session, although the market remains under pressure over capital shortages facing Greek banks.

Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 0.7 percent after tumbling more than 6 percent on Wednesday following reports of a large memory chip order from Apple Inc to Japanese rival Elpida.

Crude-oil refiners led the early advance, as SK Innovation gained 3 percent and S-Oil rose 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.37 percent at 1,847.31 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Perry)