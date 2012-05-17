FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares edge up, Samsung Elec down 0.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge up, Samsung Elec down 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday finding support on bargain bids after the worst percentage decline of the year in the previous session, although the market remains under pressure over capital shortages facing Greek banks.

Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 0.7 percent after tumbling more than 6 percent on Wednesday following reports of a large memory chip order from Apple Inc to Japanese rival Elpida.

Crude-oil refiners led the early advance, as SK Innovation gained 3 percent and S-Oil rose 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.37 percent at 1,847.31 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.