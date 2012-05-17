FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares halt 6-day skid; Samsung edges down
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares halt 6-day skid; Samsung edges down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose to snap a six-day losing streak on Thursday as institutional investors picked out bargains in recent laggards, with Samsung Electronics edging lower after plunging in the preceding session.

Samsung shares closed down 0.57 percent after drifting in and out of negative territory following a 6.2 percent plunge on Wednesday on reports that Apple Inc had placed a large chip order on Japanese rival, Elpida Memory.

Recent laggards outperformed, led by crude oil refiners. SK Innovation soared 6.3 percent while S-Oil gained 4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.26 percent to close at 1,845.24 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.