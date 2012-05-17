FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rise on back of techs, but Samsung slips
May 17, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares rise on back of techs, but Samsung slips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Samsung Elec down 0.6 pct, following 6.2 pct fall on
Wednesday
    * STX affiliates, Woori Fin tumbles on report of STX asset
sell-off

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Thursday to
end a six-day losing streak on bargain-hunting by institutional
investors and support from a limited recovery in battered tech
shares, although Samsung Electronics edged lower.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
climbed 0.26 percent to close at 1,845.24 after dipping in and
out of negative territory throughout the session.	
    Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 17
percent of KOSPI's capitalization, edged 0.6 percent lower after
tumbling 6.2 percent on Wednesday following media reports that
Apple Inc had given a large chip order to Japanese
rival Elpida Memory.	
    Samsung shares recovered from a 2.4 percent fall near the
open, with analysts and industrial sources saying Apple will
struggle to reduce its reliance on Samsung. 	
    Fellow chipmaker SK Hynix rebounded 6.3 percent
after tumbling 8 percent the previous session.	
    Recently battered sectors were lifted by bargain hunting
with crude oil refiners outperforming. SK Innovation
, South Korea's largest refiner, soared 6.3 percent
while S-Oil, the country's third-biggest, climbed 4
percent. 	
    "Pension funds stepped into the market seeing attractive
valuations after (Wednesday's) heavy falls and picked up some
cheap stocks," said Kim Joo-yong, an analyst at Bookook
Securities.	
    Institutional fund vehicles snapped up a net 146.3 billion
won ($125.5 million) worth of shares on Thursday, the heaviest
single-day net buying session in nearly a month.	
    "But it is just slight compensation for heavy recent falls,
and we are still very much in the middle of a correctional phase
with uncertainty surrounding Europe still looming large," Kim
added.	
    The European Central Bank has stopped offering liquidity to
some Greek banks it does not consider solvent, and international
concern about the euro zone rose as Athens called new elections
that look set to be won by parties opposing austerity
measures. 	
    Offshore investors were net sellers for a 12th straight
trading day, but volume was markedly lower than in the last
eleven sessions with 63.6 billion won worth of net shares sold.	
    "The market is close to bottoming out and in search of the
floor. Although no drastic movements are expected before Greek
elections take place, the market could use the time to build
some solid support," said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang
Securities.	
    STX Group-affiliated shares plummeted across the board on
media reports that the conglomerate planned to sell off around 1
trillion won ($858 million) in assets held by affiliates to
relieve its liquidity crunch.	
    STX Pan Ocean plunged the daily limit of 15
percent, STX Corporation dived 11.4 percent and STX
Engine fell 12.5 percent. Woori Finance Holdings
, which analysts say has a high debt exposure to STX
Group, lso slid 7.1 percent following the news.	
    The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.23
percent while the junior, small-cap focused KOSDAQ index 
advanced 0.67 percent.	
    	
          Move on day                +0.26 percent        	
          12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011        	
          12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011        	
          Change on yr               +1.06 percent        	
          All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011        	
          All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981 	
    
($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won)	
	
 (Editing by Nick Macfie)

