Seoul shares rise on back of techs, but Samsung slips

* Samsung Elec down 0.6 pct, following 6.2 pct fall on Wednesday * STX affiliates, Woori Fin tumbles on report of STX asset sell-off By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Thursday to end a six-day losing streak on bargain-hunting by institutional investors and support from a limited recovery in battered tech shares, although Samsung Electronics edged lower. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.26 percent to close at 1,845.24 after dipping in and out of negative territory throughout the session. Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 17 percent of KOSPI's capitalization, edged 0.6 percent lower after tumbling 6.2 percent on Wednesday following media reports that Apple Inc had given a large chip order to Japanese rival Elpida Memory. Samsung shares recovered from a 2.4 percent fall near the open, with analysts and industrial sources saying Apple will struggle to reduce its reliance on Samsung. Fellow chipmaker SK Hynix rebounded 6.3 percent after tumbling 8 percent the previous session. Recently battered sectors were lifted by bargain hunting with crude oil refiners outperforming. SK Innovation , South Korea's largest refiner, soared 6.3 percent while S-Oil, the country's third-biggest, climbed 4 percent. "Pension funds stepped into the market seeing attractive valuations after (Wednesday's) heavy falls and picked up some cheap stocks," said Kim Joo-yong, an analyst at Bookook Securities. Institutional fund vehicles snapped up a net 146.3 billion won ($125.5 million) worth of shares on Thursday, the heaviest single-day net buying session in nearly a month. "But it is just slight compensation for heavy recent falls, and we are still very much in the middle of a correctional phase with uncertainty surrounding Europe still looming large," Kim added. The European Central Bank has stopped offering liquidity to some Greek banks it does not consider solvent, and international concern about the euro zone rose as Athens called new elections that look set to be won by parties opposing austerity measures. Offshore investors were net sellers for a 12th straight trading day, but volume was markedly lower than in the last eleven sessions with 63.6 billion won worth of net shares sold. "The market is close to bottoming out and in search of the floor. Although no drastic movements are expected before Greek elections take place, the market could use the time to build some solid support," said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. STX Group-affiliated shares plummeted across the board on media reports that the conglomerate planned to sell off around 1 trillion won ($858 million) in assets held by affiliates to relieve its liquidity crunch. STX Pan Ocean plunged the daily limit of 15 percent, STX Corporation dived 11.4 percent and STX Engine fell 12.5 percent. Woori Finance Holdings , which analysts say has a high debt exposure to STX Group, lso slid 7.1 percent following the news. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.23 percent while the junior, small-cap focused KOSDAQ index advanced 0.67 percent. Move on day +0.26 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +1.06 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won) (Editing by Nick Macfie)