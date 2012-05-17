FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen lower as euro zone fears dash risk appetite
#Financials
May 17, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen lower as euro zone fears dash risk appetite

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set for a weak
start on Friday, as investors further cut risk exposure over
concerns of insolvency in Spanish banks and the prospects of
Greece exiting the euro zone.	
    "The mass withdrawals seen in Spanish and Greek banks could
drive them into default if they persist, posing a serious
contagion risk to Europe's financial sector," said Ham Sung-sik,
an analyst at Daishin Securities.	
    Ham added that the psychologically significant 1,800 point
level would likely face a key test of support.	
    Media reports said clients of Spanish bank Bankia 
had withdrawn more than 1 billion euros from their accounts in
the past week. The Spanish government said there had been no
such exit in deposits.   	
   The developments in Spain followed reports that customers of
Greek banks were moving funds on the belief the country would  
exit the euro, adding to broader anxiety about the region's debt
crisis.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
0.26 percent higher on Thursdeay to close at 1,845.24 points.	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT-------------------	
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,304.86    -1.51%     -19.940	
USD/JPY                    79.36    0.03%      0.020    	
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.690    --         0.000    	
SPOT GOLD              $1,573.50    0.02%      0.250    	
US CRUDE                  $92.64    0.09%      0.070    	
DOW JONES               12442.49    -1.24%     -156.06	
ASIA ADRS                114.51    -0.59%     -0.68	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day     
 	
>U.S. Fed's balance sheet shrinks in latest week    	
>Yen advances; Greece, Spain woes slam euro         	
>Oil skids on euro zone woes, weak economic data    
 	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
	
**SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD **  	
	
South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance said on
Thursday that it had decided not to bid for ING Groep's 
Asia-Pacific insurance operation, saying the sales method was
not in line with its strategy. 	
	
**STX CORP **	
    	
STX Corp said in a regulatory filing that it was
considering selling assets to improve its financial health but
nothing has yet been decided. STX Corp, and other STX Group
affiliated shares plunged on Thursday, following local media
reports of a 1 trillion won ($859.9 million) asset disposal.	
($1 = 1162.8750 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
