Seoul shares seen lower as euro zone fears dash risk appetite

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set for a weak start on Friday, as investors further cut risk exposure over concerns of insolvency in Spanish banks and the prospects of Greece exiting the euro zone. "The mass withdrawals seen in Spanish and Greek banks could drive them into default if they persist, posing a serious contagion risk to Europe's financial sector," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Ham added that the psychologically significant 1,800 point level would likely face a key test of support. Media reports said clients of Spanish bank Bankia had withdrawn more than 1 billion euros from their accounts in the past week. The Spanish government said there had been no such exit in deposits. The developments in Spain followed reports that customers of Greek banks were moving funds on the belief the country would exit the euro, adding to broader anxiety about the region's debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.26 percent higher on Thursdeay to close at 1,845.24 points. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,304.86 -1.51% -19.940 USD/JPY 79.36 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.690 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,573.50 0.02% 0.250 US CRUDE $92.64 0.09% 0.070 DOW JONES 12442.49 -1.24% -156.06 ASIA ADRS 114.51 -0.59% -0.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ** South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance said on Thursday that it had decided not to bid for ING Groep's Asia-Pacific insurance operation, saying the sales method was not in line with its strategy. **STX CORP ** STX Corp said in a regulatory filing that it was considering selling assets to improve its financial health but nothing has yet been decided. STX Corp, and other STX Group affiliated shares plunged on Thursday, following local media reports of a 1 trillion won ($859.9 million) asset disposal. ($1 = 1162.8750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)