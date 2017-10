SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell more than 2.5 percent early on Friday to their lowest intra-day level of the year, breaking below the psychologically significant 1,800-point level, as investors slashed risk exposure over fears of instability in Spanish banks and a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.64 percent at 1,796.04 points at 0028 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)