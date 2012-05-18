FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares plunge to 2012 closing-low in worst wk in 8-mths
May 18, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares tumbled through key support to their lowest close so far this year, wrapping up their worst trading week in eight months on fears of contagion from the ailing Spanish banking system and the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

Blue-chip heavyweights underperformed, with Samsung Electronics sliding 4.7 percent and Kia Motors plunging 5.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) suffered its worst daily percentage loss of the year, falling 3.4 percent to close at 1,782.47 points, down 7 percent for the week, and below the key level of 1,800.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
