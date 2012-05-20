Seoul shares seen lower on nagging euro zone jitters

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to extend losses on Monday, as investors continue to reduce their exposure to risky assets over a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone. "Although selling pressure has been scaled down after last week's heavy losses, sentiment is still too negative to spur bargain hunters into activity," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Kwak said the markets will likely remain depressed until the euro zone leaders' summit on Wednesday, where it is hoped a clear set of crisis fighting steps will be agreed upon to restore market confidence. Spain's banks, saddled with bad loans after a property boom collapsed, may need a bailout that would strain Madrid's already stretched finances and possibly require an international bailout regardless of any contagion threat from Greece. World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalizing a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) is coming off its worst-week in eight months, tumbling 3.4 percent to close at 1,782.47 points on Friday, its steepest daily decline of the year, to smash through a key support level of 1,800 points. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:34 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,295.22 -0.74% -9.640 USD/JPY 79.17 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.723 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,592.29 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE $91.10 -0.42% -0.380 DOW JONES 12369.38 -0.59% -73.11 ASIA ADRS 112.78 -1.51% -1.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Messy Facebook debut marks weak day on Wall Street >Bonds fall on profit-taking as worries linger >Euro rallies from 4-month low versus dollar >Oil slips and posts 3rd weekly loss ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD The chiefs of Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd whose companies are embroiled in a bitter patent litigation, have been instructed by a U.S. federal judge to appear for court-supervised mediation. **HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD ** Iraq announced on Saturday a short-list of foreign companies bidding to construct a $1 billion, 1,500 megawatt (MW) power plant in western Iraq, which included Hyundai Engineering & Construction. **KB FINANCIAL GROUP ** Sources said KB Financial Group had a submitted first round bid for ING's Asia-region insurance arm on Saturday. **OCI CORP ** South Korea's top polysilicon maker OCI said on Friday it would delay investing 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion)to build a new polysilicon production plant due to the worsening European economic crisis and weak global solar market.