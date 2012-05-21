Seoul shares rebound on blue-chip bargains

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rebounded on bargain-hunting on Monday after sharp falls the previous session, with global jitters partially soothed by a pledge from world leaders to try to keep Greece in the euro zone.

Investors found bargains in battered blue-chip heavyweights. Samsung Electronics rallied 3.7 percent while Hyundai Motor gained 3.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.93 percent to close at 1,799.13 points, following a 3.4 percent plunge on Friday, the worst daily percentage decline in five-months. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Nick Macfie)