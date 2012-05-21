Seoul shares recover on large-cap rally

* Samsung Elec, automakers rally on bargain-hunting * Foreign outflow subdued, trading choppy in quiet market * OCI tumbles 7 pct after delay in new, $1.6 bln plant By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares partially recovered from sharp declines in the previous session on bargain-hunting, with investors' nerves partially soothed by a pledge from world leaders to keep Greece in the euro zone and fight the ongoing debt crisis with a balance of austerity measures and pro-growth policies. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.61 percent at 1,794.03 points as of 0138 GMT, coming off a 3.4 decline on Friday, the steepest daily percentage loss of the year that wrapped up the worst trading week of 2012. "Investors saw some attractive valuations in the big tech stocks, which was the most heavily-hit sector during last week's market plunge, but that's about as much additional risk that investors are willing to take on at this point," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. The G8 summit over the weekend ended with world leaders pledging to support Greece's continued future in the euro zone, and vowing to take all necessary steps to combat financial turmoil and threat to global growth posed by Europe's debt crisis. Blue-chip technology shares, highlighting underperformers from the previous week on heavy foreign selling, rebounded on bargain pick-ups to lift the broader index. Tech-giant Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the KOSPI index, climbed 4 percent, poised to snap a four-day plunge that wiped out more than $20 billion of its market value, while screenmaker LG Display rose 2.6 percent. Auto shares also lent support, as Hyundai Motor rallied 3.5 percent while KIA Motor climbed 3.8 percent. Hyundai and Kia are the second and third-largest firms by market value on the main bourse respectively. But investors remained on edge over the ongoing Greek political stalemate and insolvency worries in ailing Spanish banks, with the G8 summit yielding few tangible results despite the hope-inspiring statements. Trading was choppy, with turnover seen at 1.84 trillion won ($1.6 billion) approaching mid-session, 40.3 percent of the average daily volume recorded so far in May. After a 13-day exodus from risky assets by offshore investors totaling a net 3.2 trillion won ($2.7 billion)worth of shares sold during the period, foreign outflow was markedly subdued on Monday, with 18.5 billion won worth leaving the local market. OCI Corp, South Korea's largest polysilicon-maker, saw its shares plunge 7 percent after announcing a delay of its $1.6 billion investment into a new production plant due to weak demand and the euro zone debt crisis casting a shadow over business outlook. Investors will be on watch for market cues from Wednesday's unofficial euro zone summit in Brussels, where euro zone leaders are expected to propose new debt-fighting measures in light of recent developments in Greece and Spain. ($1 = 1172.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)