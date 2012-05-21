Seoul shares close up, laggard blue-chips rebound

* KOSPI higher; Samsung, automakers rally on bargain bids * OCI tumbles after delay to $1.6 bln production plant * Trading choppy, investors watch EU summit for cues By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended higher following a sharp decline in the previous session, with global jitters partially soothed by a pledge from world leaders to keep Greece in the euro zone and to tackle debt with a balance of fiscal discipline and pro-growth policies. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.94 percent at 1,799.13, coming off a 3.4 percent plunge on Friday, the worst daily percentage loss in five-months. But trading remained choppy, with investors still on edge and reluctant to add risk exposure amid the political deadlock in Greece and fears over the health of Spain's ailing banks. The session saw 3.6 trillion won ($3.1 billion) worth of shares change hands on the main bourse, 86 percent of the daily average recorded so far in May. The G8 summit over the weekend ended with world leaders pledging to support Greece's continued future in the euro zone and vowing to take all necessary steps to combat Europe's debt problems, but the meeting was long on statements and short on tangible results. "As long as questions over Greece and Spain are not clearly addressed, investors will be hard pressed to take any clear positions. Concrete solutions must be provided by the upcoming euro zone summit to break the current market lull," said HMC Securities analyst Lee Young-won. A rally among blue-chip technology and automobile heavyweights, which declined steeply last week on foreign selling, lifted the broader index. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest listing on the KOSPI, rose 3.7 percent, halting a four-session plunge that wiped out more than $20 billion of its market value. Hyundai Motor Co gained 3.5 percent and KIA Motors Corp advanced 3.8 percent. "Risk flight may have hit every stock in the index last week, but tech portfolios may have diverted a large amount of funds out of Samsung to participate in Facebook's IPO, which may explain last week's exaggerated losses," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Samsung, Hyundai, and KIA are the three biggest components on the main bourse, making up nearly a quarter of its total market capitalisation. The large-cap rally lifted the KOSPI 200 average of core stocks 1.2 percent, outpacing the broader index and the small-cap heavy KOSDAQ, which ticked 0.05 percent higher. OCI Corp, South Korea's largest polysilicon-maker, fell 4.4 percent after announcing a delay of its $1.6 billion investment in a new production plant, pressured by falling wafer prices and weakened demand because of the euro zone debt crisis. After a heavy, 13-day risk flight selloff by offshore investors totalling a net 3.2 trillion won ($2.7 billion), the foreign outflow was markedly subdued on Monday, with net selling at 57.7 billion won. Investors will be watching for market cues from Wednesday's unofficial euro zone summit in Brussels, where member leaders are expected to propose new debt-fighting measures to counter recent developments in Greece and Spain. Move on day +0.94 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -1.45 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1172.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)