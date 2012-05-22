FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound, investors eye euro zone summit
May 22, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen rangebound, investors eye euro zone summit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to drift
in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors take to the
sidelines ahead of an informal summit of European Union leaders,
although any quick and decisive action is seen unlikely.	
    The meeting of leaders late on Wednesday is expected to
revolve around a French-led idea of common bonds jointly
underwritten by all member states, but Germany looks unlikely to
change its opposing stance.  	
    "The issuance of common bonds will also require large
structural changes which is a difficult enough task even if
there was a political consensus, which there isn't," said Han
Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.	
     The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.19 percent to close at 1,820.49 points on Tuesday.	
	
---------------MARKET SNAP    SHOT @ 22:33
GMT---------------------	
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG    	
S&P 500                 1,316.63    0.05%      0.640    	
USD/JPY                 79.98       0.03%      0.020    	
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.777          --      0.000    	
SPOT GOLD               $1,568.19   0.02%      0.290    	
US CRUDE                $91.67     -0.20%     -0.180    	
DOW JONES               12502.81   -0.01%      -1.67    	
ASIA ADRS              114.14      -0.31%      -0.36    	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St ends flat after late volatility          	
>Prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales   	
>Euro tumbles on Greek exit fears                 	
>Oil falls as Iran talks progress                 	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
   	
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP **	
	
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hyundai Motor's (HMC) and
Kia Motors' (Kia) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'. 	
    	
**DAELIM INDUSTRIAL CO LTD **	
     	
A consortium between Japan's trading house Sojitz Corp 
and South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co Ltd has won
an $826 million contract to supply machinery to the biggest
thermal power plant in northern Vietnam, the Vietnamese
government said. 	
	
**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP **	
    	
Local media reports citing industry sources say GS Engineering &
Construction Corp has completed the takeover of
Spain's Inima, an environmental unit of Obrascon Huarte Lain
 in a deal worth 231 million euros ($295 million).	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

