Seoul shares down 1 pct early, crude oil refiners fall
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares down 1 pct early, crude oil refiners fall

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell 1 percent after the opening bell on Wednesday, and may snap a two-day run of gains amidst toned-down expectations that a summit of euro zone leaders will be able to deliver a quick and decisive debt-fighting solution.

Crude oil refiners underperformed, with SK Innovation falling 2.1 percent and GS Holdings dipping 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.02 percent at 1,810.12 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)

