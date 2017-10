SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Wednesday as fading hopes of decisive measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a summit of European leaders prompted investors to cut back on risk exposure.

Blue-chip technology shares underperformed, as SK Hynix tumbled 4.9 percent while LG Display fell 4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.1 percent to close at 1,808.62 points.