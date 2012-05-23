Seoul shares seen lower on Greece exit fears, to test key support

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may have a weak start on Thursday, weighed down by resurgent fears of a Greek euro zone exit and poised to test a key support level near a four-month low. "Uncertainty is back, and little sign of eased selling by foreign investors does not bode well for the market. The yearly low near 1,770 seen last week will be put to the test," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. European leaders, at odds on Wednesday over how to resolve the deepening crisis in the euro zone, have been advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece quits the single currency area. Investors may find some reprieve from data indicating that the U.S. housing market is on a continuous path of recovery. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.1 percent to close at 1,808.62 points on Wednesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:54 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,318.86 0.17% 2.230 USD/JPY 79.50 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.733 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,562.29 0.08% 1.210 US CRUDE $90.55 0.72% 0.650 DOW JONES 12496.15 -0.05% -6.66 ASIA ADRS 113.25 -0.78% -0.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St finishes flat in late reversal >Bonds climb on Greece exit fears >Euro hits nearly 2-year low on Greek exit fears >Oil drops on Iran talks, brimming U.S. supply ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HITE JINRO CO LTD ** According to Korean media reports, Hite Jinro, South Korea's largest brewer, is selling off 200 billion won ($170.6 million) worth of hard assets to secure more funds to pay off outstanding loans and improve its financial health. ($1 = 1172.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)