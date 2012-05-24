Seoul shares edge up as builders outperform

* Daelim climbs after Vietnam coal plant order

* Hanwha shares up on earnings, $8 bln peer affiliate deal

* Trading thin on euro zone caution, China PMI data eyed

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher in thin trade on Thursday, holding above the key 1,800 level as builders outperformed on project wins although the broader market faced pressure from resurgent worries over a Greek exit from the euro zone.

Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities, said the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was likely to remain rangebound with 1,780 - the price to book level for the index - acting as support but uncertainties over Europe capping gains.

“Greek jitters and dashed hopes that euro zone leaders will take decisive action in the near-term have been priced into the markets, but continuing uncertainty also means the index is trapped both ways,” he said.

The KOSPI was up 0.3 percent at 1,813.47 points as of 0220 GMT.

The main index has slid 8.5 percent so far this month on fears about political turmoil in debt-saddled Greece and contagion risks from ailing Spanish banks, although it has risen slightly since marking a four-month low last Thursday.

European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the single currency, urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete reforms demanded under its bailout program.

Among builders, Daelim Industrial gained 2.8 percent. It is part of a consortium with Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp which won a $776 million project to build a coal power plant in Vietnam.

Shares in Hanwha Corp soared 4.8 percent after it beat expectations to pull itself out of the red in the first quarter and after a Hanwha Group affiliate, Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp won an $8 billion deal for a housing project in Iraq. It is reportedly the largest-ever overseas construction order for a South Korean firm.

Trade was thin, with 1.45 trillion won ($1.2 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse approaching mid-day, just under 30 percent of the average daily turnover in May.

The market is focused on the release of China’s flash PMI data which may offer fresh clues as to the extent of the slowdown in the world’s second largest economy. ($1 = 1172.7000 Korean won) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)