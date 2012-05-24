FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound, set to break two-week slide
May 24, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound, set to break two-week slide

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen treading
water on Friday as investors remain on a cautious footing amid
fears that Greece may leave the euro zone, but the benchmark
index looks set to eke out a weekly small gain after a two-week
skid.	
    "There are some attractive value picks out there and the
market has more or less priced in the worst of the problems in
Europe up to this point," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at
Tong Yang Securities. "But the negative news flow is still
keeping risk appetites very low."	
    The shadow over the global economy darkened on Thursday as
the euro zone's private sector contracted, U.S. manufacturing
growth slowed and China's once-booming factories faltered,
although U.S. and European markets managed small gains.
 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.32
percent on Thursday to close at 1,814.47 points, and has edged
up 0.85 percent so far this week on technical support.	
    Steep falls in the two previous weeks mean the main bourse
is still down 8.5 percent for the month on fears over Europe and
a global economic slowdown.	
             	
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32GMT-------------------	
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,320.68      0.14%      1.820	
USD/JPY                    79.55     -0.01%     -0.010	
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.783         --      0.000	
SPOT GOLD              $1,558.79      0.03%      0.540	
US CRUDE                  $90.87      0.23%      0.210	
DOW JONES               12529.75      0.27%      33.60	
ASIA ADRS                112.63     -0.55%      -0.62	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
>Tech pressures Nasdaq in volatile trading          	
>U.S. Fed balance sheet rose in latest week         	
>Swaps with foreign central banks total $301 mln    	
>Oil up as Iran talks extended, weak data eyed      	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SSANGYONG ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **	
    	
Local media reports said Ssangyong Engineering & Construction
 had won a $250 million deal to build a water supply
network in Iraq. The Korea Exchange asked Ssangyong to submit a
filing to clarify the report by 0300 GMT on Thursday.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

