Seoul shares close up, snap 2-week plunge
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares close up, snap 2-week plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday and for the week, halting a two-week plunge, but gains were capped as investors remained on cautious footing amid worries about Europe’s debt crisis and signs of weak global economic growth.

Value seekers picked up battered crude oil refiners, with SK Innovation rising 2.2 percent while GS Holdings gained 2.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.53 percent to close at 1,824.17 points, posting a weekly gain of 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

