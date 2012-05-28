FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound on mixed signals
May 28, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen rangebound on mixed signals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen trapped in a
narrow range on Tuesday over mixed developments in Europe, with
new hope from opinion polls showing a lead for Greece's
pro-bailout parties proving short-lived as Spain's 10-year
borrowing costs hit an all-time high.	
    "It was a quiet weekend that yielded mixed news signals.
Rather than any clear direction or momentum, investors may be
cherry-picking bargains among the most heavily battered stocks,"
said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo Securities.	
    Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent danger
level and Bankia shares hit record lows on Monday after the
government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed
putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
climbed 0.53 percent to close at 1,824.17 points on Friday,
snapping a two week skid.	
    South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday for a
public holiday.	
	
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT----------------------	
                INSTRUMENT          LAST   PCT CHG     NET CHG	
S&P 500                  1,317.82    -0.22%      -2.860	
USD/JPY                     79.49     0.04%       0.030	
10-YR US TSY YLD       1.747      --         0.000	
SPOT GOLD               $1,573.69     0.06%       0.910	
US CRUDE                   $91.38     0.57%       0.520	
DOW JONES                12454.83    -0.60%      -74.92	
ASIA ADRS                 111.72    -0.81%       -0.91	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day 	
>Prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid    	
>Euro helped by Greek polls but still vulnerable   	
>Brent crude oil closes above $107 on Greece, Iran 	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
   	
**HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **	
    	
Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) has awarded a
$1.5 billion contract to Hyundai Engineering & Construction to
build an aluminum refinery in the kingdom, a bourse statement
said on Sunday. 	
    	
**HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES **	
	
Norwegian offshore rig firm Fred. Olsen Energy ordered
a harsh environment ultra deepwater semi submersible drilling
rig from Hyundai Heavy Industries for an estimated $700 million,
it said on Friday. 	
    	
**LG DISPLAY **	
    	
LG Display was cited in local media reports as
saying it had developed the world's first full HD LCD smartphone
display panel.	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
