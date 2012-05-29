FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares trade flat near open; shipyards gain
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares trade flat near open; shipyards gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares tread water near the opening bell on Tuesday after mixed developments in Europe, with optimism from new polls showing a lead for Greece’s pro-bailout parties proving short-lived as Spain’s 10-year borrowing costs soared.

Shipyards were the biggest movers in a broadly flat market, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding climbing 2.4 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.19 percent at 1,820.74 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.