Seoul shares post 3-day winning streak; STX units rally
May 29, 2012 / 6:13 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares post 3-day winning streak; STX units rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rode technical support to post a third straight winning session on Tuesday, led by a rally in STX affiliates on news of group-wide restructuring efforts and helped further by a broad bargain-hunting rally in recently battered sectors.

Units of the STX conglomerate swept the leaderboard of top percentage gainers, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding soaring 7.8 percent while STX Pan Ocean jumped 7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.41 percent to close at 1,849.91 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

