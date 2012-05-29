Seoul shares rally for third day as STX affiliates soar

* STX affiliates jump on financial restructuring hopes * Foreign investors snap 18-day selling streak * China stimulus talk sparks rally in shipyards, energy By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rode technical support to post a third straight winning session on Tuesday, led by a rally in STX affiliates on news of group-wide restructuring efforts and helped by a broad bargain-hunting rally in recently battered sectors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) reversed earlier losses to close 1.41 percent higher at 1,849.91 points. "Investors are turning cautiously optimistic that the market has finally touched a solid floor, with foreign investors reverting to net buyers for the first time in 19 sessions and institutions taking part in active bargain-hunting," said Park Seung-jin, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "The latest poll results tipping the pro-bailout parties to win in Greece and talk of more stimulus in China are signals of a possible pivot point in sentiment," he added. A string of bearish signals ranging from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and slowing global economic growth had battered the KOSPI to its annual low in late May, tumbling nearly 13 percent off its peak in March. Offshore players snapped an 18-day selling run - a net outflow of 3.97 trillion won ($3.35 billion) leaving the market - by picking up a net 21.8 billion won worth of shares on the day. Shares in STX affiliates soared, after local media reports said cash-strapped STX Group was on the verge of signing a memorandum of understanding with Korea Development Bank to oversee its financial restructuring efforts. Units of the STX conglomerate were among top percentage gainers of the day, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding soaring 7.8 percent while STX Pan Ocean jumped 7 percent. Whispers of a fresh round of stimulus measures in China sparked a rally in recently laggard, growth-linked shares such as shipyards and energy counters. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 6.6 percent while OCI Corp rose 3.1 percent to highlight gains among respective sector peers. Mando Corp, a South Korean automotive component-maker, saw its shares climb 3.6 percent after local media said it had completed the construction of a new production facility in Brazil. Shares in screenmaker LG Display rose 4.7 percent after it developed the world's first, full high-definition LCD panel for smartphones, according to local media. Despite the gains, trading was seen choppy as lingering concerns over Spain's ailing bank health and its contagion effects kept many investors at bay, with only 321 million shares changing hands on the main bourse on Tuesday, the lowest daily share turnover recorded in six months. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks gained 1.51 percent while the junior KOSDAQ closed 1.65 percent higher. Move on day +1.41 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +1.32 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1185.3500 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)