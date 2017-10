SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower near the opening bell on Wednesday, with hopes regarding additional Chinese stimulus measures outweighed by nagging worries about the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.28 percent at 1,844.79 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)