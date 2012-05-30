FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close lower, halt 3-day rally
May 30, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares close lower, halt 3-day rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday to snap a three-day winning run, pressured by mounting worries over Spain’s ailing banks and dashed hopes of aggressive stimulus action by China, although the index clawed back some earlier losses on technical support.

Shipping lines led underperformers, with Hyundai Merchant Marine falling 3 percent while STX Pan Ocean shed 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.27 percent to close at 1,844.86 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

