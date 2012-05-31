FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares end flat, post worst month since Aug 2011
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares end flat, post worst month since Aug 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed nearly flat on Thursday, as bargain-hunting erased a steep initial decline triggered by fears that surging borrowing costs in Spain could force it to seek a bailout.

However, the recovery was not enough to prevent the index from suffering its worst month since August, 2011.

Energy and petrochemical counters underperformed, with SK Innovation down 2.8 percent and LG Chem Ltd off 2.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.08 percent lower on Thursday to finish at 1,843.47 points for a 7 percent overall decline in May, its worst performance in nine months. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.