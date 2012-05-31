FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen rangebound ahead of China, US data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen rangebound ahead of China, US data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen trading in a
narrow range on Friday, with investors on the sidelines ahead of
key economic indicators out of the United States and China.	
    Payrolls processor ADP said private employers created
133,000 jobs in May, fewer than the expected 148,000, putting
investors on edge before Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls
report. 	
    "The ADP report gave us a slight preview, but investors
aren't likely to act on it with much conviction until the
official numbers are out," said Lim Soo Gyoon, analyst at
Samsung Securities.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.1 percent lower on Thursday, putting in its worst trading
month since August, 2011 as fears about Europe's deepening debt
woes mounted.	
     Surveys of China's vast manufacturing sector are likely to
show on Friday that the pace of output slowed further in May, as
weak domestic demand doused April's sparks of strength.
 	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------	
                  INSTRUMENT   LAST        PCT CHG     NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,310.33     -0.23%      -2.990	
USD/JPY                 78.36           -0%       0.000	
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.563            --       0.000	
SPOT GOLD               $1,560.24    -0.16%      -2.460	
US CRUDE                $86.55        0.02%       0.020	
DOW JONES               12393.45     -0.21%      -26.41	
ASIA ADRS              111.50        0.01%        0.01	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St closes dire month with a whimper         	
>Jittery investors chase US bond yields to record 	
>European fiscal woes sink euro against dollar,yen 	
>Oil ends with biggest monthly loss since Dec '08 	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SHIPBUILDERS**	
Chinese shipyards are offering to sell vessels at discounts of
more than 20 percent as builders look to protect market share
from higher quality Asian rivals and stay afloat amid a wave of
consolidation, industry sources said. 	
**SSANGYONG MOTOR CO **	
Mahindra & Mahindra, the owner of South Korean
automaker Ssangyong Motor, will spend 50 billion
rupees ($888 million) on capital expenditure over the next three
years starting in 2012/13, a company executive said on
Thursday. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.