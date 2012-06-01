Seoul shares end lower, but log weekly gain

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares posted a modest weekly gain although it closed lower on Friday for a three-day losing streak, with bargain buying helping the index cut back on earlier losses triggered by soft economic data from the United States and China.

Builders underperformed, as Samsung Engineering slid 4.3 percent while Daelim Industrial slumped 4.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.49 percent to close at 1,834.51 points, but crawled 0.57 percent higher for the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)