FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares down for 3rd session, bargain hunting seen
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2012 / 7:53 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares down for 3rd session, bargain hunting seen

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI up 0.6 pct for the week despite 3-day skid
    * China, US data weigh but chart support stems losses
    * Cyclicals battered, investors rotate into defensives

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell for a third
straight session on Friday in response to soft economic data
from China and a possible downbeat jobs report out of the United
States later in the day though bargain hunting near the end of
trade pared losses.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.49 percent to close at 1,834.51 points after falling as much
as 1.2 percent shortly after China's official purchasing
managers' index (PMI) fell short of forecasts to its weakest
reading of the year, the latest sign of slowdown in the world's
second largest economy. 	
    Adding to downside pressure was a gloomy preview of the U.S.
jobs market before Friday's official non-farm payrolls data,
after a report by payrolls processor ADP showed
lower-than-expected private sector job creation in May.
 	
    Despite the bearish sentiment, bargain hunters saw
attractive valuations at a key support level near 1,800 points,
helping the index to end 0.57 percent higher for the week. 	
    "Uncertainty will continue to pressure the market until at
least mid-June but despite that, there are a lot of cheap stocks
that are ripe for the picking after heavy losses in May," said
Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.	
    The main bourse is coming off a 7 percent decline in May,
logging its worst fall in nine months after being hit by
uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone and Spain's
ailing bank health.	
    Foreign investors remained downbeat however, dumping a net
235.1 billion won ($199.2 million) worth of shares on Friday.
Risk aversion had prompted offshore players to move a net 3.8
trillion won out of the local market in May.	
    Cyclical, growth-sensitive sectors underperformed following
the soft data, with shipyards and builders bearing the brunt of
the losses.  	
    Hyundai Mipo Dockyards tumbled 4.7 percent while
Samsung Engineering fell 4.3 percent.	
    Investors looking for safe-havens continued to stock up on
defensive stocks such as telecommunications, with SK Telecom
, South Korea's top mobile service provider, gaining
2.9 percent while KT Corp, the country's
second-largest, rose 1.4 percent. 	
    Shares in SK C&C soared 5.8 percent after the
company said in a regulatory filing that it planned to buy back
2 million shares for as much as 180 billion won ($152.5
million).  	
    The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.44
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ ticked
0.04 percent higher.	
    Investors will be on watch for further market cues when U.S.
non-farm payrolls data is released later on Friday. 	
	
           Move on day                -0.49 percent             
 	
           12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011               	
           12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011              	
           Change on yr               +0.48 percent             
 	
           All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011             
 	
           All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981	
    ($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.