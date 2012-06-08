Seoul shares fall on concerns over weak global growth

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares eased on Friday as investors booked profits from the latest two-day rally, with a surprise interest rate cut by China to boost its economy outweighed by nagging concerns of weak global growth and the unresolved euro zone debt crisis.

Blue-chip exporters underperformed, as Samsung Electronics fell 1.4 percent while Hyundai Motor shed 1.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.67 percent to close at 1,835.64 points.