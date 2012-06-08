FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares fall on concerns over weak global growth
June 8, 2012

Seoul shares fall on concerns over weak global growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares eased on Friday as investors booked profits from the latest two-day rally, with a surprise interest rate cut by China to boost its economy outweighed by nagging concerns of weak global growth and the unresolved euro zone debt crisis.

Blue-chip exporters underperformed, as Samsung Electronics fell 1.4 percent while Hyundai Motor shed 1.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.67 percent to close at 1,835.64 points.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; editing by Ed Lane

