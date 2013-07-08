Seoul shares open lower weighed by Asiana, Samsung Elec

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped on Monday as Asiana Airlines Inc’s stock tumbled after the crash of one of its airliners in San Francisco, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd continued to be weighed by a disappointing set of earnings estimates released last week.

Asiana Airlines shares were down 7.4 percent, and Samsung Electronics traded 1.8 percent lower as of 004 GMT.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,827.90 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)