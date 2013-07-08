Seoul shares end down 0.9 pct weighed by Samsung Elec, Asiana

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Seoul stocks extended falls to 0.9 percent on Monday, as technology heavyweight and the largest component on the main index, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , tumbled to a fresh 10-month closing low, weighed down by last week’s disappointing earnings estimates.

Asiana Airlines Inc. also dragged down the market as it slumped 5.8 percent after one of its airliners crashed in San Francisco with more than 300 people on board.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down at 1,816.85 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)