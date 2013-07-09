FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rise 0.7 pct; tech, auto heavyweights gain
July 9, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares rise 0.7 pct; tech, auto heavyweights gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd bounced from a 10-month closing low in the previous session, and shares in Asiana Airlines Inc recovered some ground following its aircraft’s crash-landing in San Francisco.

Samsung Electronics, the biggest component on the main KOSPI, gained 0.9 percent, as investors regarded its valuations as cheap compared to both the benchmark and rival Apple Inc .

Hyundai Motor Co, the second biggest component, climbed 1.6 percent.

Asiana Airlines Inc shares rebounded 1.1 percent on their second day of trading after one of its Boeing 777 aircraft crash-landed at San Francisco’s international airport on Saturday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up at 1,839.35 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
